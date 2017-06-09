Coláiste Phobail awards night in Roscrea, Co. Tipperary
Daniel Quinlan receiving his award for Senior Student of the Year for 2017 from Tipperary hurler Dan McCormack.
The Annual Awards Ceremony took place in Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré on Tuesday the 23rd of May. This year the awards were presented by Tipperary hurler Dan McCormack. Congratulations to all the students on their various achievements.
Academic Awards 2017
Senior Awards
Accounting: Darragh Carey Kennedy
Agricultural Science: Daniel Quinlan; (Cert Recipients) Daniel Coonan, Leslie Lewis,
Art: Ieva Staponkute; (Cert Recipients) Orla Murray, Abigél Nagy
Biology: Daniel Quinlan; Orla Murray, Laura Cleary.
Business: Cian Maher; Ciara Ward, Emma Kealy
Chemistry: David Quinlan, Ieva Staponkute, Cathal Nash.
DCG: Keith Malone; Jason Drought, Ruta Kulikauskaité
Construction: Padraic Marks; Jason Drought, Cathal Nash.
Engineering: Jason Drought; Robert Brennan
English:Abigél Nagy; Daniel Quinlan, Keith Malone
French: Ieva Staponkuté; Abigél Nagy, Enrika Reinyté
Gaeilge: Gráinne McNicholas; Inessa Teehan, Laura Cleary
Geography: Rachel Donovan; Donna Oakley, Calum Cooke
German: Irma Teehan, Levente Nagy, Tehmina Sadiq
History: Dylan Maher; Ruta Kulikauskaité, Ciara Conlon
Home Economics: Rachel Gilmartin, Tehmina Sadiq, Nicole Darmody
LCVP: Tehmina Sadiq; Ciara Wynne, Aoife Mullally
Maths: Ieva Staponkute, Jordan Choppin, Caitlin Carey
Music: Dara Carey Kennedy, Aoife Mullally
Physics: Levente Nagy, Jack. J. Kirwan
Senior Student of the Year: Daniel Quinlan
Junior Awards 2017
Art:Niamh Geraghty, Nadia Fletcher, Kelly Feehan
Business: Aine Gleeson, Julie Brennan, Melissa Rossiter
English: Kelly Feehan, Nadia Fletcher, Niamh Geraghty
French: Kelly Feehan, Nadia Fletcher, Claire O'Connor-Talbot
Geography: Liga Litavniece, Niamh Geraghty, Shannon McNamara
German: Eve Du Berry, Aleksandra Malinowska, Eilish Gleeson
History: Niamh Geraghty, Emma Choptiany, Aine Gleeson
Home Economics: Laura Gilmartin, Emma Choptiany, Aine Gleeson
Irish: Niall Delaney; Caoimhe Tuohy, Killian Sampson
Materials Technology Wood: Simba Havatitye; Cillian Guilfoyle, Emma Murphy
Maths: Nadia Fletcher; Shannon McNamara, Kayla O'Brien, Billy O'Rourke
Metalwork: Simba Havatitye; Shannon McNamara, Geoffrey Drought
Music: Aine Gleeson; Kelly Feehan, Caoimhe Tuohy
Science: Niamh Geraghty; Nadia Fletcher, Melissa Rossiter
Technical Graphics: Emma Choptiany, Daniel Murphy, Simba Havatitye
Junior Student of the Year: Nadia Fletcher
Personal Achievements
Student Council
1st Yr Mark Fogarty, Abigail Wright
2nd Yr Connor Dooley, Sharon Shanahan
3rd Yr Tadhg Hogan, Jade Quinlan
TY Eimhin Ward, Rachel Lynch
5th Yr Vladislav Bodrov, Ciara McNicholas Laurynas Valaika
6th Yr Cathal Nash, Katie Bourke, Laura Walsh
Prefects
Orlaith Ní Mhuireadhaigh (Head Girl) Cathal Nash (Head Boy)
Grainne McNicholas, David Quinlan
Ciara Ward, Darragh Carey Kennedy
Ieva Staponkute, Michael Hannon
Ciara Wynne, Thomas Mc Carthy
Aoife Mullally, Jason Drought
Karen Hogan, Cian Maher
Laura Walsh, Coleman Tracey
Camogie
Junior Camogie Player of the Year: Jane Cleary
Senior Camogie Player of the Year: Rachel Donovan.
Hurling
First Year Hurler of the Year – Jamie Ryan
Junior Hurler of the Year- Killian Sampson
Senior Hurler of the Year-Eoin Whyte
Badminton
U19 Munster Champions Most Improved Player - Roddy Teehan
Golf
Junior Golfer of the Year – Conor Dooley
Senior Golfer of the Year – Eoghan Fox
L.C.A. STudent of the Year
Laura Walsh
Senior Entrepreneur Eimhin Ward
Choral
Senior Choral Students of the Year – Katie Ryan, Ciara Ward
The following students received certificates for their commitment to choir throughout the school year:
3rd year: Kelly Feehan, Nadia Fletcher, Áine Gleeson, Lucy McHugh, Jade Quinlan,
Melissa Rossiter, Caoimhe Tuohy
5th Year: Katie Dynan, Eimear Gleeson, Rachel O'Brien, Katie Scully
6th Year: Irma Teehan
Green Schools
Eva Svaikovskaja, Ahlam Seyf, Ciara Lee, Kirsty Hynes, Sonita Wynne-Doran,
Katelyn Fitzpatrick, Claire Carroll, Rebecca Reid, Ciara Kavanagh,
Ostinija Galvanauskaite,
Kayla O'Brien, Sommer Doran Byrne,
Eve Du Berry, Claire O'Connor-Talbot, Denisa Mera, Isra Saleem, Michael Hannon,
Niamh Troy, Raminta Derbutaite
BT Young Scientist
Finalists – Alan Mullally, Peter Maher, Julie Brennan
Entrant Certificate – Claire O'Connor-Talbot, Eve Du Berry, Kayleigh Grannell
Athletics
Award: Kyle Dooley – 100m sprint Munster champion
Cert: Dayle O’Meara, Adam Dooley & Nicole Brooks.
Personal Achievement
Members of Séis - 3rd place in Senior Category
Kelly Feehan, Teresa Maher, Katie Scully, Aine Gleeson, Eimear Gleeson, Caoimhe Flannery Irma Teehan, Inessa Irma Teehan, Innessa Teehan
Personal
Darragh Carey
In recognition of his achievements with The London College of Music
H.O.P.E. Committee
Laura Kerins
Jade Moloney
Bradley Hartnett
Debbie Siu
Ciara McNicholas
Cathal Nash
Orlaith Murray
Soccer
Kenny Lee
Adam Dooley
In recognition of his work with this year’s Year Book.
