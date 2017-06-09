Coláiste Phobail awards night in Roscrea, Co. Tipperary

The Annual Awards Ceremony took place in Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré on Tuesday the 23rd of May. This year the awards were presented by Tipperary hurler Dan McCormack. Congratulations to all the students on their various achievements.

Academic Awards 2017

Senior Awards

Accounting: Darragh Carey Kennedy

Agricultural Science: Daniel Quinlan; (Cert Recipients) Daniel Coonan, Leslie Lewis,

Art: Ieva Staponkute; (Cert Recipients) Orla Murray, Abigél Nagy

Biology: Daniel Quinlan; Orla Murray, Laura Cleary.

Business: Cian Maher; Ciara Ward, Emma Kealy

Chemistry: David Quinlan, Ieva Staponkute, Cathal Nash.

DCG: Keith Malone; Jason Drought, Ruta Kulikauskaité

Construction: Padraic Marks; Jason Drought, Cathal Nash.

Engineering: Jason Drought; Robert Brennan

English:Abigél Nagy; Daniel Quinlan, Keith Malone

French: Ieva Staponkuté; Abigél Nagy, Enrika Reinyté

Gaeilge: Gráinne McNicholas; Inessa Teehan, Laura Cleary

Geography: Rachel Donovan; Donna Oakley, Calum Cooke

German: Irma Teehan, Levente Nagy, Tehmina Sadiq

History: Dylan Maher; Ruta Kulikauskaité, Ciara Conlon

Home Economics: Rachel Gilmartin, Tehmina Sadiq, Nicole Darmody

LCVP: Tehmina Sadiq; Ciara Wynne, Aoife Mullally

Maths: Ieva Staponkute, Jordan Choppin, Caitlin Carey

Music: Dara Carey Kennedy, Aoife Mullally

Physics: Levente Nagy, Jack. J. Kirwan

Senior Student of the Year: Daniel Quinlan

Junior Awards 2017

Art:Niamh Geraghty, Nadia Fletcher, Kelly Feehan

Business: Aine Gleeson, Julie Brennan, Melissa Rossiter

English: Kelly Feehan, Nadia Fletcher, Niamh Geraghty

French: Kelly Feehan, Nadia Fletcher, Claire O'Connor-Talbot

Geography: Liga Litavniece, Niamh Geraghty, Shannon McNamara

German: Eve Du Berry, Aleksandra Malinowska, Eilish Gleeson

History: Niamh Geraghty, Emma Choptiany, Aine Gleeson

Home Economics: Laura Gilmartin, Emma Choptiany, Aine Gleeson

Irish: Niall Delaney; Caoimhe Tuohy, Killian Sampson

Materials Technology Wood: Simba Havatitye; Cillian Guilfoyle, Emma Murphy

Maths: Nadia Fletcher; Shannon McNamara, Kayla O'Brien, Billy O'Rourke

Metalwork: Simba Havatitye; Shannon McNamara, Geoffrey Drought

Music: Aine Gleeson; Kelly Feehan, Caoimhe Tuohy

Science: Niamh Geraghty; Nadia Fletcher, Melissa Rossiter

Technical Graphics: Emma Choptiany, Daniel Murphy, Simba Havatitye

Junior Student of the Year: Nadia Fletcher

Personal Achievements

Student Council

1st Yr Mark Fogarty, Abigail Wright

2nd Yr Connor Dooley, Sharon Shanahan

3rd Yr Tadhg Hogan, Jade Quinlan

TY Eimhin Ward, Rachel Lynch

5th Yr Vladislav Bodrov, Ciara McNicholas Laurynas Valaika

6th Yr Cathal Nash, Katie Bourke, Laura Walsh

Prefects

Orlaith Ní Mhuireadhaigh (Head Girl) Cathal Nash (Head Boy)

Grainne McNicholas, David Quinlan

Ciara Ward, Darragh Carey Kennedy

Ieva Staponkute, Michael Hannon

Ciara Wynne, Thomas Mc Carthy

Aoife Mullally, Jason Drought

Karen Hogan, Cian Maher

Laura Walsh, Coleman Tracey

Camogie

Junior Camogie Player of the Year: Jane Cleary

Senior Camogie Player of the Year: Rachel Donovan.

Hurling

First Year Hurler of the Year – Jamie Ryan

Junior Hurler of the Year- Killian Sampson

Senior Hurler of the Year-Eoin Whyte

Badminton

U19 Munster Champions Most Improved Player - Roddy Teehan

Golf

Junior Golfer of the Year – Conor Dooley

Senior Golfer of the Year – Eoghan Fox

L.C.A. STudent of the Year

Laura Walsh

Senior Entrepreneur Eimhin Ward

Choral

Senior Choral Students of the Year – Katie Ryan, Ciara Ward

The following students received certificates for their commitment to choir throughout the school year:

3rd year: Kelly Feehan, Nadia Fletcher, Áine Gleeson, Lucy McHugh, Jade Quinlan,

Melissa Rossiter, Caoimhe Tuohy

5th Year: Katie Dynan, Eimear Gleeson, Rachel O'Brien, Katie Scully

6th Year: Irma Teehan

Green Schools

Eva Svaikovskaja, Ahlam Seyf, Ciara Lee, Kirsty Hynes, Sonita Wynne-Doran,

Katelyn Fitzpatrick, Claire Carroll, Rebecca Reid, Ciara Kavanagh,

Ostinija Galvanauskaite,

Kayla O'Brien, Sommer Doran Byrne,

Eve Du Berry, Claire O'Connor-Talbot, Denisa Mera, Isra Saleem, Michael Hannon,

Niamh Troy, Raminta Derbutaite

BT Young Scientist

Finalists – Alan Mullally, Peter Maher, Julie Brennan

Entrant Certificate – Claire O'Connor-Talbot, Eve Du Berry, Kayleigh Grannell

Athletics

Award: Kyle Dooley – 100m sprint Munster champion

Cert: Dayle O’Meara, Adam Dooley & Nicole Brooks.

Personal Achievement

Members of Séis - 3rd place in Senior Category

Kelly Feehan, Teresa Maher, Katie Scully, Aine Gleeson, Eimear Gleeson, Caoimhe Flannery Irma Teehan, Inessa Irma Teehan, Innessa Teehan

Personal

Darragh Carey

In recognition of his achievements with The London College of Music

H.O.P.E. Committee

Laura Kerins

Jade Moloney

Bradley Hartnett

Debbie Siu

Ciara McNicholas

Cathal Nash

Orlaith Murray

Soccer

Kenny Lee

Adam Dooley

In recognition of his work with this year’s Year Book.