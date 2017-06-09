Tipperary school raise vital funds for Bumbleance

At a Parents Council meeting of Doon C.B.S. Primary School, the idea of raising money for Bumbleance was raised by Carmel Cummins. A total of €265 was raised though a non-uniform day in the school and a raffle.

Bumbleance started in Nov 2013. A girl named Saoirse had Batens Disease. When Saoirse became very ill she found it difficult to speak. She called her disease bee. That’s why its called Bumbleance. Saoirse and her brother Liam passed away from this disease. Saoirse’s father designed the ambulance. There are lots of fun items in the ambulance to entertain the children such as PlayStation, t.v. and books.

Jim Burke from Bumbleance accepted the cheque from Carmel and all the pupils had an opportunity to look around inside the ambulance.