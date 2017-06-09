Tipperary Musical Society fundraiser success for Alzheimer Society

Tipperary Musical Society have helped secure vital services for alzheimer patients in Tipperary following a hugely successful fundraising drive.

This week members of the TMS Committee were on hand to present a cheque for €1,000 to Bridget Crosse from the Alzheimer Society of Ireland who explained that all funds raised locally would be spent on local services including Day Care Centres, support groups, overnight respite and home care programmes.

A TMS spokesperson said the society were "delighted to support such a worthy cause", adding that the group are also eagerly looking ahead to next year's production of 'Pirates of Penzance.'



The Alzheimer Society of Ireland is the leading dementia specific service provider in Ireland. For more information on the Alzheimer Society of Ireland visit www.alzheimer.ie or call 1800 341 341 to find services and support near you.