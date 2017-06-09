Stars In Their Eyes extravaganza in Templemore

A stunning night of entertainment revealed a wealth of local talent at the badminton fundraiser "Stars in Their Eyes" in the Templemore Arms Sat 27th May.

The stars ranged from the super glam Vera Lynn (Nancy Treacy), Pavarotti (Daniel Lee), Ed Sheeran (Ben Collins) and many more, out-doing the original artist.

Honours on the night went to Trish Tuohy, Catherine Tuohy, Martha O Brien and Andrina Webster aka Diana Ross and the Supremes - and were they supreme - who pipped a fab Aoife Kelly (Adele) for top spot.

A big thank you to the judges Ann Marie Johnston, Mary O'Shea and Michael Ryan supplying appropriately incisive analysis of the talent, X Factor style.

The unique banter of our compere Noel Joyce along with expert accompaniment from Mary Rose McNally combined to give us a rare night of entertainment.

The stars were fabulously prepared over many weeks by Rosalie Butler, who did trojan work. Behind the scenes Joanne, Sorcha, and Joe excelled to keep the show on the road.

Finally, we'd like to thank all of the sponsors, without whom the night could not have happened.

All this support is vital to continue the essential refurbishment of the new community badminton hall.

Depending on interest levels, DVDs of the event may be available for purchase - contact Robbie on 0863023563 for further information.