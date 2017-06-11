Nenagh takes its place among festival towns with inaugural Castlefest

Nenagh will become Ireland’s newest festival town at th end of June whe it stages its inaugural Castlefest.



An organising committee has been hard at work for the past few months, piecing together different events, artists and ideas to bring a festival atmosphere to the streets of the town from June 23 to 25.



The festival will see the coming together of Nenagh Trad Festival and The People’s Picnic with a sprinkling of magic on top in the form of a free, family-friendly, open-air concert on Saturday evening, featuring Mundy, Paddy Casey and friends, which will take place in the grounds of the majestic Nenagh Castle.



Traditional music will ring out around the town as many of the finest traditional musicians return to the town for the third year running to play pub sessions and give trad music and singing workshops.

The committee is hoping to welcome visitors from all the surrounding areas to the town, to sample the atmosphere and enjoy all of what the town has to offer.



“The school exams will be over and primary schools not finished yet, so before they go on holidays we are hoping everyone will join us to celebrate the great town we have,” said Brendan Quinn of the organising committee.



“We’ve tried to create a festival that has a bit of something for everyone. We have jazz, trad, a bit of country music, lots of dancing. The picnic at the castle has been going on for the past couple of years and it always draws a big crowd so with the free evening concert we’re hoping to increase it again this year,” he said.



The festival opens with a traditional music concert in Nenagh Arts Centre on Friday, June 23, and closes with a barbecue for all the family in the grounds of Nenagh Castle on the Sunday afternoon.



For more information, go to @NenaghCastlefest on Facebook or @Nenaghfest on Twitter.