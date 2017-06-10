Farming association welcomes ban on fracking

ICSA president Patrick Kent has welcomed news that the Bill banning fracking in Ireland has now passed through all stages of the Dáil.

Commenting on the impending ban, Mr Kent said: “Fracking offers no tangible benefits to landowners or rural communities. It provides no upside for farmers but potentially a lot of downside in terms of our clean, green food image. Instead, we need the Government to strongly favour renewable energy sources which can bring multiple benefits to farmers, the environment and to rural communities while also helping the economy and climate change objectives.”

Mr Kent said that in practical terms, it meant Government support for sustainable biofuels across Europe, anaerobic digestion in Ireland and sensible policies to give certainty to plans for solar farms.

There was a compelling case to support the use of biofuels from crops grown in Europe which also provide very positive benefits in terms of animal feeds as a by-product.

He said ICSA was fighting for a smart approach to agriculture policy which provided farmers with multiple income sources including benefitting from renewables.