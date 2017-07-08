Redmonds Photography asked the public why they would like to win a €500 portrait. One winner per month for a year. Aisling O'Loughlin of exquisite.ie had the hard task of selecting the winners. Winner Sean Hogan said, "We will be 40 years married in April and as the years go by time is getting precious just like your photographs do. I would love to win a portrait as we would like to leave the family something precious to remember us by and what could be more precious than an original Redmond Portrait." Thank you Sean and congratulations.