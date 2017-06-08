Roscrea Education Centre students take part in Youthreach Entrepreneurship

Students of Roscrea Education Centre took part in a variety of Enterprise projects during the year.

They sold customised fridge magnets, made Christmas wreaths and had an in-house tuck shop. Students decided to donate the money to a local charity, Pieta House. A visit was then organised to Pieta House Roscrea where Martina Leamy extended hospitality to students and explained what the supports are that Pieta House provide.

Ester Mackey, centre coordinator, presented Martina with the €275 raised by the students. Martina commended the students on their efforts and reminded them that they are making a difference in their community by doing this.