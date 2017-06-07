On Thursday June 1st Cashel Community School gratefully accepted a defibrillator funded by the pharmaceutical company Anneal. Speaking during the presentation, Principal, Mr. John Gallagher, said “Amneals ongoing support and generosity to CCS is greatly appreciated. We are profoundly grateful for this defibrillator which will enhance our capacity to respond to a cardiac emergency should the need arise”. This initiative was the brainchild of 6th Year student Chelsea Gibson – Cashel Lions Young Ambassador of the Year 2017. An active member of the Order of Malta Chelsea is all too aware of the need for access to a defibrillator. We hope it never has to be used but thanks to Chelsea and Amneal our school is properly equipped.