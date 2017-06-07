'Semicolon' project raises awareness of mental health in Roscrea, Co. Tipperary

Semicolon Project Roscrea who were set up to raise Awareness for Suicide and Mental Health, held a Tattoo day at the start of April with all proceeds being donated to Charities that help with Mental Health.

From the Tattoo day they raised €1884.12 and were able to donate to four Charities. They also held money back and with the help of Michael Smith applied for permission to place a Memorial Bench inthe Town Play Park.

The bench is in memory of anyone who has passed through suicide. On the night of June 2nd they had the unveiling of the bench, Fr. Lorcan attended and said a prayer for anyone who has passed and blessed the bench for anyone who sits on it in the future that they find the hope they are looking for.

They also organised with Roscrea and District Angling Club to release candles down the Moneen river adjacent to the Play Park. It was truly a remarkable night with emotions flying high for anyone who attended. The members of the Semicolon Project Roscrea wish to thank all for the support and thank Michael Smith, Michael Donovan, Brendan Abbott, Jimmy Costello, Fr. Lorcan, Eurogiant and the County Council