Get in gear for bike week in Cashel

Bike Week is a celebration and promotion of all that's great about bikes and cycling.

It is held over a week in June each year with bike themed events organised by local authorities, community groups and cycling groups throughout Ireland.

Cycling is fun. Did you know that anyone from 6 to 100 can ride a bike? It’s a perfect chance to spend quality time with family. Biking is a very flexible form of exercise and easy on the joints. In Cashel, the Rock Pedallers, with support from The Tipperary Sports Partnership through funding from the Department of Art, Sports & Tourism will host a range of events on Friday June 16th and Saturday June 17th.

From humble beginnings, the Rock Pedallers Cycling Club Cashel has grown into a very strong club with over 75 members at all levels from the leisure cyclist to the competitive racer.

So here are Bike week 2017 activities in Cashel: All are open to non-members and members alike.

1) Bike skills/maintenance workshop. This will be held on Friday 16th June from 6pm to 8pm at The Rock House Beer Garden (access from The Rock carpark). Suitable for: Adult Non- Members and Members.

2) Leisurely 20 km/50 km cycle. Put your new-found skills into action on Saturday 17th June at 9.30 am. The cycle starts at Ladyswell St. Suitable for: Adult Non- Members and Members. Beginners are especially welcome.

3) Bike Fest and family 3 km cycle. Get the kids out on Saturday 17th June from 3pm to 5 pm at Cashel Community School. There will be fun bike skills and activities suitable for children. Helmets are compulsory for all three activities. Bike Week is a Cycling Ireland initiative to introduce families to take up cycling as a healthy activity for all ages. Cashel Rock Pedallers is a Cycling Ireland registered cycling club affiliated to the UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale), the world governing body for cycling. A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step said Chinese philosopher Laozi (and not Confucius as many people think). The same goes for cycling. So, get that bike out of the shed and join in the fun of Bike Week.