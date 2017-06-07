Tipperary's Oakpark brings home the bacon with gold medal win in London

Cahir-based Oakpark has brought home the bacon to the Premier County with a gold medal at the prestigious annual Grocer Own Label Food and Drink awards in London for its rashers.

The Company which is based in Cahir, Co. Tipperary is part of the Brett Group.

The event awards the most outstanding products in the own label category which are on sale in UK supermarkets. Oakpark won the top award in the chilled bacon category for its Thick Cut Honey Cure Rashers, produced under the Brannans range for Aldi UK and Ireland. It beat entries from all major UK retailers, including Marks & Spencer, Waitrose, Sainsbury’s, ASDA, and Tesco.

Thousands of own label products were entered in the competition, which is organized by the Grocer magazine and Oakpark’s rashers have received the prestigious gold medal for the second year in a row and the third time in the last four years. The judges acknowledged the unique flavor and the premium packaging, describing it as hard to resist for consumers.

Oakpark managing director Jimmy Brett said the award will be of huge benefit to the company’s presence in Britain where it has already established itself as a key supplier of own label bacon products to UK retailers.

"We produce private label products for Morrisons, Aldi, Lidl, and Farmfoods in the UK and this award is a major endorsement of our credentials in what is a very competitive market place", he said.