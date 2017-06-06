Calling all Tipperary carers
The tenth National Carers Week will run from Monday, June 12th to Sunday, June 18th.
Events will be organised throughout the country and include the following nearest our district: Day Retreat at Ciúnas in Scariff on Monday, June 12th: Moving Meditation in Temple Gate Hotel on June 14th: A walk in Dromoland (2pm) and afternoon tea (4pm) on June 15th: Banquet in Temple Gate Hotel at 7.30pm on June 16th.
The contact person for the above is Dervilla O’Donoghue and further details are available by calling 086-1436412 / 065-6866515 or emailing dodonoghue@familycarers.ie
All Tipperary events are in Clonmel, Cahir and Carrick-on-Suir and for details you may call 086-1727048 or email rmolloy@familycarers.ie
