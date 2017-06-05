Ireland Fittest Family Member Ciara Cummins launches the 2017 Tipperary Women's Mini Marathon

Tipperary Sports Partnership are delighted to announce that the 2017 Tipperary Women's Mini Marathon will take place in Clonmel on Sunday 24th September at the slightly earlier time of 10.45am.

Ciara Cummins winning member of Ireland's Fittest Family officially launched the 2017 event. Ciara said that it was great to be associated with this women in sport event for Tipperary and that she was delighted to launch the 2017 Mini Marathon and is looking forward to taking part on the 24th September for the first time. She wished the organisers every success with the event.

This year the event will be starting at a slightly earlier time of 10.45am and also has a new flatter route around Clonmel. This is a wonderful event for women and is open to walkers, joggers and runner of all abilities and mobility.

Registration is now open on www.tippminimarathon.ie and registration is both online and postal. The event provides a great opportunity for participants to raise funds for their own local charities and there is a charitable donation of €200 to the largest group to register that are raising funds for charitable causes. Details of local Meet and Train or Fit 4 Life running group are available on the website to help participants to train.

Participants will receive a technical tee-shirt sponsored by LIT Tipperary. All finishers will receive a specially designed race medallion. Spot prizes will also be distributed on the day. All participants will be chip timed and the event is AAI measured and certified.

The 2017 Tipperary Mini Marathon is funded through Sport Ireland's Women In Sport Programme and the 2017 committee comprises of members from Tipperary Sports Partnership, Clonmel AC, Tipperary Athletics County Board, Tipperary County Council, Clonmel Borough District, Clonmel Gardai & Tipperary Civil Defence.