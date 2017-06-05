Tipperary deaths Monday 5th June

The late James Duffy

The death has occurred of James Duffy, Clonark, Athlone, Roscommon and Nenagh, Tipperary



He was predeceased by his brothers John, Pat and Frank and sister Sr. Canisius. Deeply regretted by his nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, great grand-nieces, great grand-nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.



Rest In Peace.



Reposing at the residence of his niece Maureen and John Donoghue in Ballyscanlon, Coolbawn, Nenagh, on Monday from 4 o'clock and further reposing at his own residence in Clonark, Athlone on Tuesday from 4 o'clock with removal at 7 o'clock to Our Lady of the Wayside Church, Clonown arriving at 7.30 o'clock. Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday at 11 o'clock with burial afterwards in Clonown Cemetery.

The late Jimmy Murphy

The death has occurred of Jimmy Murphy, Synone, Cashel, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughters Maureen, Patricia and Christina, sons Seamus and Michael, sons-in-law Christy, John and John, daughters-in-law Deirdre and Liz, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.



May He Rest In Peace



Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Monday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am followed by Burial in Ardmayle Cemetery.

