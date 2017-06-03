Miss Tipperary 2017 is crowned

The 2017 Miss Tipperary was crowned last night at a glittering event in the Great National Ballykisteen Hotel.

Cailin Duggan from Birdhill scooped the top honour and walked away with the 2017 title in front of a packed audience at last nights event.

Cailin was sponsored by Larkins Gala Ballina and succeeds last year's Miss Tipperary and Miss Ireland title holder Niamh Kennedy who represented Ireland at the Miss World final in Washington last year.