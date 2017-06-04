Tipperary man welcomed to the Sursock Palace, Beirut

In the magnificence of the State reception rooms of the Sursock Palace, Beirut, Dr . Casey, from Templemore, congratulated Lady Cochrane on her ninety-sixth birthday and her ongoing philanthropic projects between the Irish and Lebanese Republics.

Moreover, on a visit to South Lebanon, Captain Ian Kilbride - the talented Roscommon footballer and commandant of the United Nations Peace Keeping Post (UND - 2 - 45) Tibnin, Altira - warmly welcomed both Dr. Casey and Mr. John Wort (the Chairman of the Durlas Eile Eliogarty Memorial Committee, Thurles Town Council). In conversation with the commandant, he particularly singled out Tipperary U.N. peace keeping soldiers as amongst the best in the World.

The recent “official visit” to The Lebanon, of which we have many Tipperary relationships, was organised by Mr. Guy Jones, the President of the Irish Lebanese Cultural Foundation, who plans, with Dr. Casey, to establish further educational and cultural links between the National University of Ireland (N.U.I.) and their Lebanese University counterparts. Mr. Jones also plans to establish, in the fullness of time, an Irish /Lebanese Chamber of Commerce.