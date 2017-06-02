 Brian Colclough named Hospice 'sunflower hero'

Brian Colclough from Roscrea has been awarded a ‘Sunflower Hospice Hero’ for his outstanding dedication to North Tipperary Hospice (Roscrea branch).

Brian was among 23 volunteers across the country recognised for their contribution to hospice care during the national launch of Hospice Sunflower Days. This annual fundraiser for the hospice movement in Ireland is taking place on Friday, June 9th and Saturday, June 10th. It is hoped €1million will be raised.

A spokesperson for the North Tipperary Hospice Roscrea branch said: "We have nominated Brian as our Sunflower Hero for his outstanding help to hospice in the Roscrea area and for being a steadfast supporter. Brian is always willing to come on board and is a well-known and respected businessman in Roscrea Town. People know him well from Bernie's Supervalu. Involved for many years, Brian offers his time and support during fundraising events and we would like to thank him for his ongoing kindness.”

Pat Quinlan, Chief Executive Officer of Milford Care Centre and Chair of the Voluntary Hospices Group, continued: “People matter and Hospice Care improves the lives of many who have a life-limiting condition in allowing them to live their lives as fully as possible right up to the moment of death. Hospice care is also about supporting families and loved ones up to and through bereavement in what is clearly a most challenging period in their lives. Thousands of people receive hospice care annually and funds raised through Sunflower Days helps meet this growing need.”