Busy week for Tipperary's Devilsbit Macra

AGM – Wednesday 31st May

The annual AGM of Devilsbit Macra na Feirme will take place in Clonmore Hall on Wednesday 31st May 2017 at 8pm. We will elect a new committee for coming Macra year so we hope to see as many members there as possible. We would like to say a sincere thank you and well done to our outgoing committee officers and we wish the incoming committee for Devilsbit every success for the upcoming Macra year.

Blue Jeans Queen

This year’s North Tipperary Blue Jeans Country Queen representative is Devilsbit’s very own Miriam Crone. The Blue Jean Country Queen Festival will take place Friday 2nd – Monday 5th June in Athboy, Co. Meath with contestants from Macra clubs all over the country coming together to compete for the title of Blue Jean Country Queen 2017. Miriam is a fabulous candidate and a very active member of Devilsbit Macra, having recently hosted a Bake Sale in aid of the ISPCC in the McCauley Centre, Templemore which was a great success. We look forward to a great weekend in Athboy and to supporting Miriam as she takes to the stage.

Discussion Group

Well done to our Young Farmers Discussion Group who organised a talk in Fitzpatricks pub, Clonmore last week. The line up for the night consisted of Morgan Sullivan who spoke about EBI and breeding, Nicky Byrne who spoke about grass variety selection and Liam Hanrahan who spoke about key performance indicators for dairy herds. Sincere thanks to all who supported the night.

Devilsbit Tag Rugby

Well done to our Tag Rugby team who won the North Tipperary Tag Rugby competition against Nenagh Macra and are now progressing to next round of the competition on the June Bank Holiday. Well done also to our Tag team who won a recent challenge game against Fermoy Macra from Cork. Practise continues to take place every Monday and Wednesday in Clonmore GAA field. All are more than welcome.

Sky Dive for Youth Suicide Prevention

Well done to our club member Padraic Kennedy who took part in a sky dive for Youth Suicide Prevention Ireland on Sunday 14th May. Padraic carried out a Freefall Tandem Parachute Jump from an altitude of 13,000 feet. What a super achievement in aid of a very worthy cause. Well done, Padraic.

James (Jimmy) Maher of The Orchard, RIP

Devilsbit Macra na Feirme would like to acknowledge the recent death of a prominent member of Macra na Feirme, Jimmy Maher of The Orchard, Shankakill and wish to extend our condolences to his wife Margaret, his son Tim, his daughter Catherine and members of the extended Maher family. Jimmy Maher was one of the founding members of Clonmore Macra na Feirme in 1969. In 1970 he was elected as club Chairman. During his tenure as Chairman, the club won County Club of the Year and organised numerous field days and events. Jimmy instilled a love of Macra in his son and daughter, Tim and Catherine. Tim and Catherine are long standing and prominent Macra members who have both carried on the Macra tradition in roles such as Chairperson of Devilsbit Macra na Feirme and Chairperson of North Tipperary Macra na Feirme. The Macra na Ferime Guard of Honour at Jimmy’s funeral is a testament to the regard Jimmy and his family are held in within Macra na Feirme.

Ar dheis dé go raibh a anam.