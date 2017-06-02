Prestigious Tipperary home and farm for auction on Wednesday

One of the most sought after landbanks to come to market in recent times is generating a lot of interest at Garrane and Liss, Borrisoleigh with the property of the late Elizabeth Cooke going to auction next week.

The prestigious residential holding which incorporates iconic Fortwilliam House comes in at 217 acres of prime land in its totality, but it can also be sold in five different lots, if interest in such a move is garnered.

Auctioneer Thomas V Ryan told The Tipperary Star that this is one of the largest holdings to come to market in recent times and with a guide price of somewhere in the region of €2million, it will represent a substantial investment on the part of the purchaser, or purchasers as the case may well be.

“It's not too often that a holding of this nature comes to market with a substantial residence which needs some work, and prime land totally 217 acres on offer. This is a very prestigious holding and we are anticipating a lot of interest when it goes to auction - there has certainly been a lot of interest in it so far,” Tom Ryan told The Tipperary Star.

The auction takes place in The Anner Hotel on Wednesday next, June 7th at 2:00pm and is undoubtedly the largest single farm to come to market for some time.

There has been a resurgence in land sales and purchases in recent times, but none have come close to the scale of this holding which features top class agricultural land; a half mile of road frontage on to the Pallas Road; secondary access just off the R498 (Thurles - Nenagh road); Fortwilliam House, which is an extensive two storey residence (pictured above), a protected structure wich numerous period features and walled garden; and a selection of out buildings.

The lots offered will be:

Lot 1: Fortwilliam House on c 5.99acres of roadside land.

Lot2: 94.86 acres of roadside land.

Lot3: 90 acres of roadside lands.

Lot4: 12.62 acres of land.

Lot 5: 14 acres with access to R498 at Rathmoy.

Lot6: The entire holding.

Maps are available from the auctioneer upon request.

“We expect there will be a lot of people in The Anner Hotel for the auction as the demand for high quality land is quite high.

“This is very good land suitable for a variety of farming activities and with so much road frontage and access available too, it will be very attractive to prospective buyers,” Thomas V. Ryan said.