Thurles student Denis takes top honour at WIT awards

Thurles native Denis Brereton, was a second runnerup in the Waterford IT Land Management (Agriculture) Award sponsored by Allied Irish Banks plc (AIB).

Currently in final year of his Land Management programme at Waterford IT, Denis was among the top graded students for his research project and presentation, which focused on the factors affecting performance of finishing heifers.

Bryan Doocey, AIB agri-advisor said: “AIB are delighted to partner with Waterford IT for the AIB / Waterford IT Land Management (Agriculture) Awards. We have been very impressed by the quality and standard of presentations and by the confidence of the students we met here in Waterford IT”.

Speaking on behalf of Waterford IT, Dr Tony Woodcock, Agriculture lecturer in WIT said "I am delighted with and very appreciative of AIB's continued support of WIT's Agriculture courses. Having such a prestigious prize on offer for the students in their final year is a fantastic goal for them to aim for, and it's something that will look great on the winner's CV. I

Dr Woodcock said WIT was also proud of the calibre of students that presented here today, and it's fantastic that they get the opportunity to present the outcomes of their final year projects to external industry representatives like AIB, to give them an idea of the level of excellence being achieved in WIT.

Denis was presented with his certificate at an award’s ceremony in Waterford IT.