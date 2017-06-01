Defibrillator in Tipperary parish of Upperchurch / Drombane in need of updating

The defibrillator in Drombane village is out of order and needs to be replaced, also the defibrillator in Upperchurch needs to be modernised.

A Church Gate collection will be held in the next few weeks. Donations will be greatly appreciated and can be given to the following: Fr. Tony Ryan, Con Harrington, Peter O'Donoghue, Ned Hennessy, Catherine Shortt, Mary Tierney, Marie Murray, Maura Carey, Owen Shortt, Hannah Carey, Kathleen Leamy, Joan Shanahan, Eamon Kennedy, Richard Ryan (Ballyboy), Mairead Murray, Paddy Bourke & Jim Ryan.

Please support this worthy cause in any way you can.