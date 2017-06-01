Tipperary lay missionaries and volunteers invited to attend local meeting
Have you ever worked overseas as a volunteer or lay missionary in Africa, Asia or South America?
Would you like to meet up with like-minded people to discuss issues of mutual concern?
Join us for our first meeting which takes place on Wed June 7th at 7.30pm in Archbishop’s House in Thurles.
For more information email: jim.farrell@amri.ie or phone/text 083 8422468 to confirm attendance.
