Tipperary is blooming at Bloom with one gold and two silver medals

Tipperary was blooming at this year's Bloom festival, with two local entrants picking up medals for their designs.

Artist Mary Dillon from Roscrea, took gold for the Floral Art Competition Entry, Fading Papaver Orientale, and a silver medal for her entry, Tulipa Rococo.

And Nenagh garden designer Tom Grey won a silver for his dementia-friendly show garden at the prestigious Bloom flower and food festival which begins in the Phoenix Park, Dublin today, June 1.

Tom is a Research Fellow at TrinityHaus, Trinity College Dublin. He has an architectural background and has undertaken many age-friendly and dementia-friendly design projects. For this project he has teamed up with Clive Jones of landscape company, Newtown Saunders Ltd and Sinead Grennan of Sonas apc, an award-winning dementia training organisation.

Nenagh garden designer Tom Grey with Sinead Grennan and Clive Jones

The garden was designed with one couple in mind – Pauline and Andrew. The stone wall and wild flowers remind Pauline of her childhood and the water feature reminds Andrew of the stream near his childhood home.

Dementia can bring difficulties with short-term memory, comprehension, orientation, spatial awareness, visual perception and mobility, but plants from a person’s youth trigger memories.

These difficulties are gently accommodated in the Bloom Dementia-Friendly Garden, where the clever use of layout, colour, planting and customised garden fittings create an attractive, safe and therapeutic outdoor space. It is designed to tap into a person’s retained skills, abilities, interests and memories.