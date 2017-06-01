Tipperary estates host Streetscape competition

The 2017 Thurles Community Estates/Streetscape Competition is taking entries until Wednesday June 7th. This friendly competition is to find the “best” estate in Thurles and the “best” looking street. The judging takes place in August with the results released on Sept 1st. Each winner will receive €200.00 to be reinvested in the Street/Estate.

Please think about entering the competition, commit to it and then you have until August to put your plans in place. Entry Form (easy one page) is available in the Library and entries can be submitted by using the Competition Entry Box at the staff desk in the Library.

Tel 087 270 1689 or email Refreshthurles@gmail.com to request a form, also available from Committee members John Lanigan, Tommy Barrett and Martin Farrell.

We have produced a Resident’s Association Handbook if your estate would like to set up a Group. The Handbook is available in the Library, Citizen’s Information Office on Croke Street or Leader Office on Kickham Street.

There is also a funding stream for enhancement works directed at Businesses/Residents on certain streets in Thurles namely - Liberty Square, West Gate, Friar St, Croke St, Parnell St, O’Donovan Rossa St, The Mall, Emmet St, Cathedral St, Mitchel St, Kickham Street to junction with Ikerrin Road.

Tipperary County Council, is seeking to improve the streetscape and public realm of Thurles Town through supporting owners of properties in improving and enhancing their properties and public areas generally by such means as, but not limited to:

a. Painting and general improvements to the frontages of commercial and residential building frontages

b. Erection of planters; floral hanging baskets or other environmental improvements;

Application forms are available online at http://www.tipperarycoco.ie/news/thurles-templemore-town-enhancement-and-painting-scheme-2017 or from the Council offices on Castle Avenue.

Closing date for application is Friday June 30th and works must be completed and receipts submitted by Friday September 17th 2017. Before and after photographs are also a requirement.

Currently the Primary Schools in Thurles are creating posters for our Poster Competition.

Theme: Keep Thurles Clean, Don’t Litter, Use the Bin

The winning school’s posters will be displayed in the Credit Union (by kind co-operation) in June.

Thank you to the teachers for taking on this project – we hope it will be an annual competition and have a positive impact for Thurles.

We hope to launch our Best Presented Shop Front Competition for Thurles in the coming weeks. Then the work of weeding, painting, sweeping, planting resumes – please use the contact details above if you would like to get involved. Facebook: Refresh Thurles.