Tipperary crime update: File sent to DPP on three arrested over horrific Roscrea burglary

The Gardai have released without charge two men and a teenager arrested over the horrific burglary and attack on an elderly man in Roscrea in May.

The three were arrested this Monday and Tuesday in different locations in Dublin and brought to north Tipperary for questioning.

All three were released without charge this Wednesday but a file is being prepared for the DPP in relation to the case.

During the incident on May 7, Jimmy Campion, 94, and his Maura, 87, were assaulted by two men who broke into their house on the old Dublin Road through a side window. A quantity of cash was stolen.

Mr Campion was taken to the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise by ambulance after suffering head injuries. It is beleived he was struck over the head by his walking stick.

Mrs Campion was not injured in the attack, which caused outrage in the town and Tipperary.