Tipperary road to be closed for three months as Council undertake works at Glastrigan

Tipperary County Council has announced that it will close a road in Glastrigan, Kilcommon from the 19th June for three months to repair the damaged bridge at Glastrigan.

The road is expected to remain closed until Friday the 15th September.

The Council has indicated that alternative routes can be used during this period, from Templederry via the L-2261-0 to the R498 to Thurles and via the R503 to Cooneen Cross and vice versa.

It has confirmed that emergency access will be provided at all times and diversion routes will be clearly sign-posted.

The purpose of this closure is to facilitate the partial demolition and reconstruction of the damaged bridge at Glastrigan.