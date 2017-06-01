New contract signed for Templemore Fire Station extension

Tipperary County Council are pleased to announce that approval has been granted to award the Contract to construct a Substantial Extension, Refurbish Existing Station and Provide Yard Area for Fire Service Training Purposes at Templemore Fire Station.

This Building Contract to the value of €1.2M was awarded to Pinnacle Building Contractors, Gortlandroe, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary.

Work has now commenced on site in Templemore and it is expected that works will be completed in the Spring of 2018.

Commenting on this news, Dave Carroll, Chief Fire Officer of Tipperary Fire and Rescue Service stated it is great news for Tipperary Fire Service, Templemore Fire Brigade and Templemore Town. This new Fire Station will greatly improve and enhance facilities for the Fire Service in Templemore and will ensure that Templemore Fire Brigade continue to provide an effective response to emergencies into the future.

Pictured below are the various representatives from Tipperary County Council, Pinnacle Building Contractors, EML Architects, Limerick and ECP Chartered Surveyors at the signing of Building Contract.