Tipperary crime: Three arrested over burglary in which elderly Roscrea man was severely beaten

GARDAÍ have now arrested three men in relation to an aggravated burglary in Roscrea at the start of May.

During the incident, Jimmy Campion, 94, and his Maura, 87, were assaulted by two men who broke into their house on the old Dublin Road through a side window. A quantity of cash was stolen.

Mr Campion was taken to the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise by ambulance after suffering head injuries. Mrs Campion was not injured in the attack, which caused outrage in the town and Tipperary.

A 28-year-old man was arrested in Dublin this Monday and is being held in a Tipperary Garda station under Section 30 – Offences Against the State Act 1939.

Two others – a 17-year-old boy and a 34-year-old man were also arrested in the Dublin this Tuesday.