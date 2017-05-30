Tipp Rose to start St Michaels NS Fun Run tomorrow evening

Sheila Ryan will swop her ballgown for her runners tomorrow evening in Holycross village for the 5km road race.

Tipperary Rose of Tralee Sheila Ryan will be at the head of the posse in Holycross village tomorrow evening when she gets the annual Holycross NS 5km Fun Run and Walk underway at 7:00pm.

The Toomevara lady, who modeled in a recent Fashion Show organised by the school, will join with the expected large field of runners and walkers as they pound the roads of the parish before making their way back to the Community Centre, which is situated between the school and historic Holycross Abbey, for refreshments.

The road race will be keenly contested and with chip-timing in place, it is a really popular outing for serious athletes, as well as for those who just want to get out and support the venture. There is always a fantastic atmosphere there on the night, with young and old alike joining in, and an open invitation is extended to all to come along.

See you there.