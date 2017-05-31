Calpol searches for a little teething character

Calpol knows that the teething period can be painful for baby (and parents!), and that it is not always the most enjoyable time. To celebrate the fun side of teething and its milestones, Calpol has launched a nationwide search for a little teething character! To enter, log onto www.littlecharacterscompetition.ie and upload a picture of the very ﬁrst tooth, the epic dribbling, or a satisfying chomp on the perfect teething toy to be in with a chance of winning a professional family photoshoot, a family pass for a leading Irish attraction, and a chance to feature as Calpol’s Facebook star for 2017!* *No purchase necessary.

Teeth usually begin to appear between 6 and 9 months, and during this time, babies try to chew on anything in sight! Teething symptoms to look out for include sore red gums where a tooth is coming through, and flushed cheeks. Some babies may be slightly more irritable than usual and dribble a lot more.

As this can be a rather uncomfortable process for your little one, Calpol has put together some top teething tips to help soothe the pain:

Cool baby’s teething ring in the fridge, if suitable

Cool drinks or soft foods such as yogurt

Play with baby to distract them from the pain of their gums

Try an infant liquid paracetamol based medicine. Calpol Infant Suspension can be used for most babies from 2 months.*

Despite the ups and downs of the teething period, there are precious moments to capture and look forward to as well… cute gappy grins, crazy faces, or the times you’ve caught them chewing away happily in their own little world!

To enter your baby into Calpol’s Little Characters competition, visit www.littlecharacterscompetition.ie to upload photos and details. The top three silly faces and teething dribble superstars will win a professional family photoshoot, a family pass for a selected Irish attraction and the chance to be the face of Calpol’s 2017 Facebook page. The closing date is 18th June 2017.

*Weighing over 4Kg and not premature. CALPOL® Infant suspension contains paracetamol. ALWAYS READ THE LABEL.