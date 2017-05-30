Tipperary parents invited to attend talk on dealing with childhood worries

The NTCS Parent Support Project, Loreto House, Nenagh is delighted to announce that psychologist Dr. David Carey will present “Our Kids Have Worries Too, You know” in the Nenagh Arts Centre, Bamba Square, on Wednesday 14th June at 7:30pm.

Dr. Carey inspires with his down-to-earth approach to parenting; offering strategies to parents to help children of all ages develop coping skills to navigate the stress and anxiety of this 21st century. After the presentation, Dr. Carey will be happy to take any questions from the floor.

Dr. Carey has a unique style of interacting with his audience, he has a keen sense of humour and a practical approach to parenting. He is an American child psychologist, with over 25 years’ experience in Ireland, in both clinical and educational settings, with a particular interest in the Autism spectrum. The author of several books, he's also a regular contributor of a Parenting slot on the Moncrieff show on Newstalk 106-108FM and on TV3.

The event is FREE but to be absolutely sure of a seat at this popular Parenting Talk BOOKING your seat is essential through Nenagh Arts Centre 067-34400 or contact Fiona at the Parent Support Project on 087-7921883 or 067-41924.

A voluntary donation bucket will be available on the night with all proceeds going towards the work of the NTCS Parent Support Project.

NTCS is a TUSLA funded project.