Kevin Fogarty Home2Home Tipperary / Kildare Run

The Kevin Fogarty Run begins in Templetuohy on this Saturday June 3rd at 8am. Run, Jog or Walk 5k to remember Kevin.

Sports stars Niall Quinn, Noel McGrath and Mark Walsh were on hand to launch a fundraising drive for Kevin’s young family. The Fogarty family – originally from Co. Tipperary, but living in Co. Kildare – lost husband and father Kevin Fogarty (aged 32) just before Christmas, when he died suddenly while on a family holiday in the UK.

Now, in the aftermath of Kevin’s untimely death, friends and family-members from Tipperary and Kildare are joining forces to hold a fundraising run in his memory. The Kevin Fogarty Home2Home Run will see six of his closest friends run from Templetuohy in Tipperary to Clane in Kildare on Saturday, 3rd June – a total distance of 125km. All monies raised from the run will go directly to support Kevin’s family.

Outline of Templetuohy Events:

Starting line of the Kevin Fogarty Home2Home Run

8am Sharp: 5km Road Run

(5km Return Road Run Templetuohy GAA Club - Templeree), which will also mark the start of the 125km Templetuohy –Clane Home2Home run. (All ages welcome to walk, jog or run any distance)

9am: Community Breakfast in The Temple Bar

10am-2pm: Kevin Fogarty 5 aside World Cup ‘Poles’ Tournament

Poles was a childhood game of Kevin and his friends, the object of the game is to hit a pole (goal) at the opposing end of the pitch.

(5 aside Soccer Tournament, €150 team entry, 10 min games, Begins with group stages with 3/4 games each, progressing onto knockout quarter and semi-final stages before the prestigious final. Teams encouraged to have mixed gender teams as game bonuses will apply. (16yrs+)

Team Entries to Ray Everard, John Hassett, Hugh Coghlan or John Sweeney, David Kelly, Brian Kelly or Mark Kelly.

Bus leaves for Clane Co Kildare at 2.30pm

Outline of Clane Events:

The final 5k of the Kevin Fogarty Home2Home Run begins in Clane at 3.30pm, finishing in Clane FC to coincide with the medal presentation of the Kevin Fogarty World Cup Tournament 2017.

Clane GAA 8pm - late; live music featuring Johnny Peters, Keltic Swing & DJ.

*BBQ, *Auction, & *Raffle.

Support Garry, Sean, Mick & Stephen on their Home2Home Journey for Kevin! Your €25 ticket includes your Home2Home Sponsorship, your Fun Run participation & your entry to the live music event. All proceeds go to the Fogarty family.

Full details of the Kevin Fogarty Home2Home Run are available at www.home2homerun.com. Contact: Martina Quinn / Emily Brennan, Alice PR & Events, Tel: 01-5582151 / 087-6522033 / 086-1658629 Social MediaTwitter: @Home2Home_Run, #Home2HomeRunFacebook: www.facebook.com/Home2HomeRun