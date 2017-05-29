Tipperary pub's food preparation area is the subject of a Closure Order
The Food Safety Authority of Ireland have served the Closure Order
The food preparation area of a public house in Tipperary has been served with a Closure Order by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland.
The Order was served on the Maid of Erin, 9-10 Church Street, Tipperary Town.
The closed area is the food preparation area and activities only, not including the service of drinks in the bar.
The Order was served on Thursday last.
