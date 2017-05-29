Tragic Tipperary baby will be laid to rest this morning

Many hundreds of people are expected to flock to St. Nicholas Church, Solohead, this morning for a Mass of the Angels in memory of tragic baby Chloe Fogarty.

Chloe of Springfield Crescent, Rossmore Village, Dundrum Road, Tipperary Town, was pronounced dead in University Hospital Limerick on Thursday afternoon last after she had been found in an unresponsive state in a car in Dundrum at 1.45 p.m.

The Mass of the Angels will take place 11.30 am in St. Nicholas Church, Solohead and will be followed by private burial.

She was cherished and loved baby daughter of Louise & Paul and is sadly missed by her heartbroken parents, grandparents Helen & Christy McInerney and Mai & Joe Fogarty and the extended McInerney & Fogarty families.





Reposing took place at the family home on last night when hundreds came to sympathise with her heartbroken family.

http://www.tipperarystar.ie/news/home/251820/breaking-tipperary-infant-rushed-to-hospital-after-incident-in-dundrum.html

The infant was pronounced dead in University Hospital Limerick on Thursday after she had been found in an unresponsive state in a car at 1.45 p.m. by her father Paul. It is understood that baby Chloe had been in the car for a number of hours. It is believed that Mr. Fogarty was distracted by a phone call as he got out of his car and was unaware he had left her in the vehicle. He had been due to drop Chloe off at a creche.

When Mr. Fogarty returned to the car he found Chloe unresponsive. She was airlifted from Kickham's GAA field to University Hospital Limerick where she was pronounced dead.

Locals, family and friends of the distraught baby's parents, Paul and Louise Fogarty, were comforting them over the weekend and Garda have also been liaising with family members since the devastating incident unfolded.