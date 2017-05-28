Tipperary rescue: Lough Derg RNLI rescues two after yacht runs aground at dusk

At 8.30pm Saturday, May 27, Valentia Coast Guard requested Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat to launch to assist two people after their 26ft yacht went aground below Coolbawn on the Tipperary shore of Lough Derg.

At 8.40pm, the lifeboat launched with helm Eleanor Hooker, Owen Cavanagh and Delia Ho on board. Winds was north-westerly, Force 4/5. Visibility was good but with dusk imminent.

The lifeboat located the casualty vessel at 8.55pm. Two RNLI volunteers waded in to the casualty vessel, which was on a rocky shoal in two foot of water.

Both passengers were found to be safe and unharmed and wearing their lifejackets.

The RNLI volunteers checked the boat and once satisfied that it was not holed, set up bridle and tow. One RNLI crew member remained on board and the other returned to the lifeboat.

The vessel was taken gently off the rocks and towed into deep water, where the lifeboat removed the tow and the yacht made way using its outboard motor.

However, after a short period, their outboard motor failed. The lifeboat came alongside and transferred a crew member across, where he helped refuel, prime and vent their fuel tank.

The lifeboat remained with the yacht and her crew until she was tied safely alongside at Kilgarvan harbour.

Liam Maloney, lifeboat operations manager at Lough Derg RNLI Lifeboat, advises boat users to "bring charts with you and identify the areas close to shore and islands marked as not navigable".

He commended the crew of the yacht for carrying a spare tank of fuel on board.

The lifeboat returned to station and was ready for service again at 11pm.