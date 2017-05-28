Award winning Tipperary photographer holds exhibition in Templemore

Multi-award winning wildlife photographer Eamon Brennan has a wonderful exhibition in Templemore Library.

A member of Birdwatch Ireland, Irish Wildlife Trust and Cabragh Wetland Trust, this is Eamon’s first public exhibition.

You will find this hard to believe when you see this stunning collection of photographs. Eamon also is a Licentiateship of the Irish Photographic Federation (L.I.P.F.)

The exhibition will run until the June Bank holiday.