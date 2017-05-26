Home 2 Home run in memory of Tipperary man Kevin Fogarty

The Kevin Fogarty Run takes place in Templetuohy on Saturday June 3rd at 8am. Run, Jog or Walk 5k to remember Kevin, a native of Templetuohy and a keen sports lover, who died suddenly, aged 32.

The Clane Run takes place in Clane, where he lived, at 3.30 that same day, and finishes in Clane GAA with music that night.

Ticket covers all events. Tickets for sale in Templemore Arms Hotel, in The Temple Bar, Templetuohy, Clane GAA, and from committee members.

There are valuable prizes to be won on raffle tickets which will be drawn in Clane on that night. All funds raised will support the family of the late Kevin.

Support on line if you cannot take part.

https://www.facebook.com/Home2HomeRun/

https://www.gofundme.com/home2homerun