Call to Tipperary Macra clubs for Queen of the Land Festival 2017

This year's 53rd annual WR Shaw Queen of the Land festival will take centre-stage in the Bridge House Hotel, in Tullamore Co. Offaly from the 10th-12th of November 2017 with the return of WR Shaw as the main sponsor for a third time.

Following the WR Shaw Queen of the Land AGM, a new committee was elected earlier this year, with preparations now well underway.

Incoming re-elected chairperson Gerard Mahon, said “I'm absolutely delighted to have been re-appointed chairperson for this year and I would like to extend a warm welcome and best wishes to the new committee, especially the newly elected members. This year is going to be very exciting and action-packed, with new and fresh ideas set in motion for this year's festival.’

Speaking on WR Shaw’s return as main sponsor Gerard Mahon commented, “In addition, the Queen of the Land festival committee is pleased to welcome WR Shaw back for this year's festival. We are very grateful to WR Shaw for their continued support to this festival and very much look forward to working with them during the year. WR Shaw has been in the tractor & farm machinery business for the past 30 years with their dedicated farm machinery team taking care of their New Holland tractor customer base throughout Ireland with New Holland Tractor Sales, Farm Machinery, Spare Parts and Service. WR Shaw has been very supportive to Macra na Feirme for many years and we welcome their continued support and commitment for a third year to the festival.”

Further information for this year's festival can be found on the official website www.queenofthelandfestival.com or by visiting the WR Shaw Queen of the Land Festival social media Facebook/Twitter/Instagram pages. Or you can contact Gerard Mahon on 085-2471416 or email queenofthelandfestival@gmail.com