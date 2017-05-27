Local Tipperary Historical Society host Templemore Miscellany

A huge crowd turned up in the McAuley Centre on Friday night last as the Sr Aine Historical Society hosted "Templemore Miscellany". The signs were good from an early stage as punters began to arrive at 7pm. The throw-in was put back to 7.45 as the hall filled to over-flowing.

With everyone eventually accommodated Carmen Cullen got the ball rolling with a beautiful poem - "Templemore - Park of Dreams" followed by a fine rendition of the Connemara Cradle song. Next up was piping legend Joe Barry who recounted the day the Thomas McDonagh Pipe Band first played which was the day the Garda College first opened in 1964. His daughter Brid and Cillian Roche then thrilled the audience as they appeared out of nowhere with pipes and drums in tow.

The suitably attired Pat Bracken then took us down the sporting memory lane when he reminded us all of the exploits of Templemore Rugby Club which spanned 6 decades.

Michael O'Brien brought Shortt's drapery shop back to life with his personal memories covering a half century while also paying a great tribute to another Town stalwart - Tom Shortt.

Twice elected US Congressman and former World Boxing Champion John "Old Smoke" Morrissey had his life story laid bare by Rody Cawley who finished by inviting Templederry's Tommy Foley to sing "Morrissey and the Russian Sailor" and boy did he bring the house down.

The focus then switched to the Main Street with John Walsh giving a marvellously detailed account of his family's experience the night the Black and Tans burned down the Town Hall in 1920 - it felt as if you were actually there.

Joe Kelly then took us inside the plush surroundings of the Abbey Cinema with John Wayne and Bruce Lee bringing back all sorts of memories for a truly captivated audience.

Back up the Main Street again and into Colliers where Kathleen took us through the workings of the bottling plant, the hardware shop and their final venture - the public house.

Last but by no means least was Carmen's brother Leo - a regular contributor to Sunday Miscellany. He spoke on Mullally's backyard which is the cattle mart today. For someone who left town at such a young age his memory of home and the characters that passed through it is remarkable. He recalled stories at ease leaving the audience spellbound. And just as the crowd thought that the show was over out from the shadows stepped Ger Roche who took us back over 100 year to sing "The Young Irelands from Templemore" depicting the three match saga against Arravale Rovers in 1913. There were certainly a few tearful eyes in the crowd. And so the curtain came down and what was a marvellous night for those with an interest in the Town's past. It was great to see so many old faces particularly those now living elsewhere and the Society would like to thank everyone who supported us on the night. All events were captured on camera and a DVD will be on sale in the coming weeks.