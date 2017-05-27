"Style Your Life" in aid of North Tipperary Hospice

A “Style Your Life” event will take place on Sunday next 28th May in Moyne Community Centre starting at 2pm. It promises to be a fun interactive day where you can get tips on make-up, hair and style.

There will be quality pre-loved clothes on sale and a chance to experience reflexology and meditation.

Amongst the many businesses showing their wares on the day are Molly’s Hair, Tip Top Toes, The Beauty Spot, River Lodge Therapies and many more. Best Dressed Lady on the day will be judged by Fiona O’Sullivan the 2016 Tipperary Rose.

Entry fee €10 for tickets or to purchase a table for the day. Please contact Bernadette Reddan 087-7660036 or Della Hunter 085-1234161. Proceeds to North Tipperary Hospice Homecare Team. All support appreciated.