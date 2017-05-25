Update: Tipperary infant dies after incident in Dundrum

An infant has been confirmed dead following an incident in Dundrum, County Tipperary this afternoon.

Gardai are investigating an incident in Dundrum, County Tipperary which occurred this afternoon which has claimed the life of an infant.

The infant was airlifted to University Hospital Limerick, early this afternoon in a critical condition. The Tipperary Star has been informed that the child has subsequently died. There is deep shock and a sense of devastation in the locality after the incident occurred close to O'Dwyer Steel in Dundrum village.

