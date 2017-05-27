There will be a strong Tipperary flavour to this year’s Taste of Dublin after it was revealed several local favourites will be taking part in Ireland’s premier culinary event.

Clonmel’s Rozanna Purcell and Nenagh’s Stuart O’Keeffe will be among the internationally renowned experts participating this year, while O’Donnell’s will also have a special stand to display their quality, handcooked crisps for more than 32,000 attendees.

Taste of Dublin will run from 15th – 18th June in Dublin’s Iveagh Gardens. More than 30 leading chefs will be participating in this year’s event including Nevin Maguire, Kevin Dundon, Darina Allen, Jean Christophe Novelli, Clodagh McKenna, MasterChef Ireland’s Robin Gill and Daniel Clifford and many more. Additionally over 20 of Ireland’s finest restaurants will be participating while attendees will have more than 160 food and drink demonstrations and exhibitions to choose from.

“We’re delighted to have such a strong representation from Tipperary at this year’s Taste of Dublin,” said Taste of Dublin Managing Director Avril Bannerton. “Every year we seek to provide the very best food and drink experiences from all around Ireland and beyond to our attendees. Taste has developed a reputation for excellence so our team works hard to make sure we maintain the highest possible standards in terms of the restaurants, chefs and demonstrations chosen.

“There is such a strong food and drink scene in Tipperary with so much talent and flavour on offer. We had to build that into our plans for this year. So we’re delighted that Rozanna Purcell, Stuart O’Keeffe and O’Donnell’s Crisps will have such prominent roles.

“We’re really excited by the overall line-up for Taste. Our theme this year is ‘Flavours of the World’ which reflects the growing international influence we have seen on Irish cuisine in recent years. We’re confident this will add an extra dimension to the flavours and aromas at this year’s event. As well as having all the usual favourites, the chefs and restaurants will have this whole other element to play with – helping to create even more wonderful dishes and flavours. While a whole range of new cooking techniques and ingredients will also be on show for those who like to learn more about cooking to watch and learn.

“We will also have more chefs attending Taste of Dublin than ever before. 30 chefs of the highest calibre will be participating at this year’s event, which is a record number. When you add in all the wonderful restaurants, the 160 demonstrations, the exciting experiences and surprises we have lined up we truly believe this will be our strongest event yet.” Ms. Bannerton concluded.

Further information about this year’s Taste of Dublin is available on www.tasteofdublin.ie