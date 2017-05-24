Tipperary County Council open a Book of Condolence for the victims of the Manchester terror attack

The Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council Cllr Siobhan Ambrose will open a Book of Condolence at 12pm today at the Civic Offices, Clonmel in solidarity with the people of Manchester, UK, and in memory of the victims of Monday night’s terror attack at the Manchester Arena.

Similar Books of Condolence will also be available at the Council’s Civic Offices in Nenagh and at its Municipal District offices in Thurles, Tipperary and Carrick-on-Suir. The Books of Condolence will remain open for one week.

Members of the public will also have the opportunity to sign the Book of Condolence online via the Council website at www.tipperarycoco.ie