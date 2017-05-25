Tipperary Gardai investigate two alleged assaults in Roscrea

The Gardai in Roscrea are investigating two alleged assaults on successive days at the same location in Roscrea.



In the first incident, a young female was reportedly assaulted at Ashbury on Tuesday of last week.



She was treated at Portlaoise hospital for injuries that are understood to be minor.



The following day a male was assaulted at Ashbury. He, too, was treated for injuries in hospital.



Also in Roscrea, the local Gardaí made two arrests in relation to dangerous driving in the town after it is believed that two drivers were involved in aggressive driving arising from a family dispute.



Roscrea Gardaí arrested a man on Castle Street following a domestic incident at another location.



There was also a burglary reported a business premises on Dublin Road. Power tools were stolen in the raid, during which a door was extensively damaged.



Gardaí responded to an incident in Ballingarry in the early hours of Sunday last when a woman awoke to the sound of a window being broken. The Gardai found no one at the scene.



A man reported on Monday that his car was keyed outside Kildangan GAA ground.



A male was arrested on suspicion of drink driving at Carney last Saturday morning. The man reportedly left the scene of a single vehicle traffic accident but was arrested a short distance away at around 10.15am.



In Ballingarry, a man was arrested under the Public Order Act after he became abusive to Gardaí at a checkpoint.

More car break-ins have also been reported in the Nenagh district in recent days. An alloy wheel was removed from an Audi A4 in Borrisokane while a radio was stolen from a car in Carrigahorig.