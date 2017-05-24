Roscrea artist to showcase work at Bloom 2017

A Roscrea painter will be one of 50 floral artists to take part in a Botanical and Floral Art exhibition at Bloom 2017.

Kilkenny native Mary Dillon, who has been based in Roscrea since the mid 1980's, is one of 50 artists selected to exhibit in the Botanical and Floral Art category at Bloom 2017.

The award winning artist, who took home the gold medal and Best in Show award for her entries at last years event, will showcase two exhibits this year called Tulipa Rococo and Fading Papaver orientale.

Since 2000 the talented artist has exhibited her work in galleries across Europe including Frankfurt and Barcelona where she has also presented botanical art workshops. In 2014 Mary was elected the founding chair of the Irish Society of Botanical Artists and is currently working on creating several pieces for an exhibit in Madrid in 2018.

“I love working with water colours as they give an element of spontaneity and I try to accentuate the drama in the flowers when I paint."

“It would be really lovely to see Tipperary people coming to visit the Botanical and Floral Art in the Visitors Centre during Bloom."

Now in its 11th year, Bloom showcases the best of Ireland’s horticultural and food industry. This year’s event will take place in the Phoenix Park, Dublin for five days, June 1st – 5th, over the June bank holiday weekend.