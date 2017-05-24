Inaugural County Tipperary Business Awards launch

The first ever County Tipperary Business Awards Launch night was held on Monday 22nd May in the apt environment of Questum Acceleration Business Park, Clonmel.

The event was hosted by County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce and was well attended with guests from all over the county and from all aspects of the political, business and community sectors for the unveiling of the Inaugural ‘County Tipperary Business Awards’, which are the very first of its kind for the county of Tipperary!

The launch provided guests the opportunity to hear first-hand about the awards and to learn more about the rationale and importance behind these awards, this being the opportunity to celebrate and reward businesses from start-up level, to multi-nationals across the county of Tipperary for their hard work, innovation & dedication to the community & local economy in their respective fields.

C.E.O – Mr. Dave Shanahan was on hand to welcome guests, and also welcome the overall Awards Sponsors Limerick Institute of Technology, and main media partners Tipp FM and the Tipperary Star and The Nationalist of Iconic News.

Speakers on the night were County Tipperary Chamber President Mr. TJ Kinsella who formally opened the ceremony, followed by Rita Guinan (Local Enterprise Office), and Liam Brown (Limerick Institute of Technology).

Mr. Kinsella launched the awards and also referenced the Tipperary, Right Place, Right Time campaign and how its key contributors lends itself to the success of Tipperary being one of the best counties to do business. TJ referenced

Great people and a history of successful business experience within the county of Tipperary

How Tipperary is a great place to live and work supporting a very healthy business ecosystem.

TJ also made reference to the great talent available in Tipperary and said a healthy Research & Development culture could not be possible without the strong network of third level institutions in and around the county.

TJ spoke about how privileged the County Tipperary Chamber are to have Limerick Institute of Technology partnering with the awards as main sponsor.

The President thanked Chamber of Commerce representatives throughout the county from Thurles, Nenagh, Cashel and Tipperary Town, for their help and support on the run up to the launch and the forthcoming awards process.

Following on from the President’s address Mr. Frank Mc Grath Director of the Chamber of Commerce concluded the Launch celebrations with a brief outline of the nomination & shortlisting process which is open to Start-Ups, SME’s, Family Business, Services, Retail & Hospitality, Sports, Food & Agriculture, Digital Marketing &Social Media and Arts & Culture. This process officially closes on June 30th.

Both Media partners Tipp FM & Iconic news (Nationalist, Tipperary Star & South Tipp Today) were on hand to capture the excitement of the night through both radio interviews and photographs.

Do you feel that your business or organisation deserves to be nominated?

If so self-nominations are actively encouraged. For more information on the Award Categories, and application process please see the County Tipperary Chamber website: www.countytipperarychamber.com

The County Tipperary Business Awards with Black Tie Gala Dinner, will be held in the 4 * Clonmel Park Hotel on Friday the 13th of October 2017. For ticket information and more information on the Awards night please see www.countytipperarychamber.com.