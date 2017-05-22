Coveney on the campaign trail in Tipperary

Cork TD Simon Coveney was on the campaign trail in Tipperary yesterday attempting to woo supporters in his bid to become the next leader of Fine Gael.

Mr. Coveney was in Semple Stadium to witness Cork's victory over Tipperary in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship Quarter-Final before he later addressed supporters at a rally in Horse & Jockey.

The Housing Minister faces an uphill battle as his running mate, Leo Varadkar is said to have significant support among the Fine Gael faithful but Mr. Coveney has rejected suggestions that he would concede the race to the Minister for Social Protection.

Both are expected to continue their canvassing throughout the country in the coming days and will undoubtedly include the Premier County in their itineraries.