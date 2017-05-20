Library to relocate to Excel Arts Centre

Monday May 22nd next is a red letter day for Tipperary Excel as it sees the commencement of building works by Clonmel based Mulcahy Construction on the planned relocation of Tipp Town library services to Tipperary Excel Arts Centre.

This project by Tipperary Co Co will deliver a 21st century library with state of the art facilities for the people of Tipperary Town and its surrounding communities.

This Follows a busy and positive few weeks at Tipperary Excel, which saw a reception to celebrate local resident Karen Ryan winning a whopping €20,000 in the arts centre’s fundraising lotto and Jasmin Chiodi of Tipperary Excel’s in-house contemporary dance residency secure national TV coverage in Russia while touring it’s latest commissioned dance piece 'Revolver'.

Building works are scheduled be completed early October in time for Tipperary Excel to host the annual International Contemporary Dance Festival. Tipperary Excel Art Centre will remain open throughout the building works. For the first few weeks of the build, the Simon Ryan Theatre will be out of action.

Despite the building works every effort will be made by Tipperary Excel to hosts its patrons and serve the community. Tipperary Excel Cinema will continue to host a full programme of the latest films releases, summer blockbusters, matinees with slight changes to evening time screenings. The suite of wellbeing classes will continue.

Calendar of summer/ autumn events and activities include; Art Camp Weeks, Ballet School Year End Show, Youth Guitar Lessons, Tipp’s Got Talent 2017, Musical Theatre Show, Culture Night, International Contemporary Dance Festival, Tipperary International Song of Peace.

Tipperary Excel hopes all patrons, French Quarter Café customers and users of the art centre will bear with it during the building works. Follow developments of the project on our Facebook page Tipperary Excel Heritage Centre as plans are in place for weekly updates, commencing Friday, 26th May next..