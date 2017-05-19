Tipperary Boutique Distillery Whiskey wins Double Gold Medal in San Francisco World Spirits competition

Tipperary Boutique Distillery has been awarded a prestigious double gold medal award for its ‘Watershed’ whiskey in this year’s San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

First released last August, this non-aged single malt is the first whiskey to have been cut to 47% with water from the Ballindoney farm outside Clonmel where the Tipperary Boutique Distillery is situated. Watershed was first released in the U.S. in March of this year via GRC Imports.

Founded in 2000, the San Francisco World Spirits Competition is America's most respected and influential international spirits event. Products are evaluated in a blind, consensual procedure ensuring the SFWSC maintains its reputation for the highest level of integrity. Winning participants receive the awards of double gold, gold, silver or bronze, marking their product as one of the highest quality in the world.

Speaking about the win, Jennifer Nickerson, MD of Tipperary Boutique Distillery said “We are absolutely delighted to have received this award. Being recognised at such an international level less than one year after our release of the Watershed is the stuff of dreams and a testament to the quality of our whiskey. Only six first-fill bourbon casks are chosen for each batch of Watershed, carefully selected by our Malt Master Stuart. After being cut to 47% with Ballindoney fresh water, each bottle is numbered individually so that each one is special. The ‘nose’ of this whiskey opens with strong vanilla and sweet fruit notes followed by hints of grain. Black pepper rises on the pallet, overtaken by vanilla fudge and just a trace of raisins. The smooth finish of Watershed is warm and comforting, just like honey on warm buttered toast.

We understand that the awards are highly influential amongst key beverage managers all across the U.S. Obviously, the Judging Panel of the San Francisco World Spirits Competition have great taste and we look forward to many more people in the US enjoying our whiskey as a result” she said.

For further information, please visit www.tipperaryboutiquedistillery.com

For further information on the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, please visitwww.sfspiritscomp.com